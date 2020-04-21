Rouhani, Putin stress need for swift execution of Tehran-Moscow agreements

During the phone call, Rouhani referred to the spread of coronavirus in most of the countries, hoping that all the countries would be able to get rid of the virus in the near future in cooperation with each other.

Stressing the necessity for promoting cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two countries in fighting the virus, he said that officials of the two countries should endeavor to pave way for commercial exchanges observing health protocols.

Rouhani also slammed US cruel sanctions against Iran under the current difficult situation and creating obstacles in the way of IMF loan payment to Iran, saying that the world faces hard times under which all friendly states should have more sincere relations with each other.

Vladimir Putin, for his part during the phone talk, pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world and called for further cooperation and sharing experiences between the two countries to put behind the present hard days.

He also stressed the need for expediting agreements reached earlier between the two countries.

"Russia has had strategic ties with Iran and always welcomes boosting mutual cooperation with it," Putin said.

He also described sanctions against Iran as running counter to human rights, saying that unfortunately, the West talks more about human rights but does differently in practice.

