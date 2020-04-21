Rouhani urges EU to perform duty against US illegal moves

President Rouhani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez late on Tuesday

The Iranian president voiced solidarity with the Spanish people and voiced readiness for sharing Iran's experiences with Spain in the field of fighting coronavirus.

Lambasting the US sanctions against Iran at a time when it is grappling with coronavirus pandemic, Rouhani also said that unfortunately, under the difficult situation, the US still persists on the sanctions even in the field of pharmaceuticals.

As to Iran's request for loan from IMF to counter the rapidly spreading virus, he said that the US has opposed it and EU and Spain are expected to take stance against the illegal move.

The chief executive also welcomed Spanish premier's proposal to resume meetings and talks between the two countries to discuss major bilateral and international issues, including implementation of JCPOA, saying, "If the other parties do their parts under the deal, we will also return to our commitments."

Spanish premier, for his part, expressed sympathy with the Iranian nation over coronavirus pandemic, saying that in addition to public health, the virus will heavily affect the economies.

"We believe that US sanctions will severely affect Iran's economy and health sector, especially under the current difficult situation," he said, stressing that Spain and EU do not agree with the US sanctions.

Voicing support to operationalization of INSTEX, Sanchez said that Spain also plans to join the mechanism.

He also described resuming trade ties under the current situation as very important.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish