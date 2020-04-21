Iranian mission in Afghanistan resumes consular services

An official in charge of the Iranian mission’s media affairs said decision has been made to issue visa for nationals of neighboring countries with special jobs like drivers, industrialists, businessmen and investors.

Visa for land transport will be issued just for truck drivers, he said, adding that businessmen, industrialists and investors will receive visa for flight.

Iranian embassy reiterated that visa will be issued if COVID19 test is done and the passengers have valid health certificate from Afghan medical centers which are accepted by Iranian missions.

Iranian embassy had canceled visa issuance for Afghan citizens on February 24 aiming to prevent spread of coronavirus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish