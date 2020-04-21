Iran retaining high status in oil, gas discovery

Saleh Hendi said all the Sedimentary basins of the country have been recognized and prioritized.

Hendi said that the sedimentary basins of the country are being carefully modeled and some have already been modeled based on new methods.

Hendi added that eight new wells will be dug in the new Iranian year (started on March 20, 2020): 6 onshore land and 2 offshore.

He also said digging five new wells started last year and will be continued this year.

Hendi said that 18,000 meters of wells were dug last year. Four exploratory wells were completed last year and the five remaining ones will go on this year.

He added that it is expected that digging eight wells will be completed this year.

Hendi went on to say that in the past two years, Iran has not had failed wells, which is a good record, hoping that the record will go on.

