TAC Int’l Film Fest to host Iranian documentaries

According to its official website, the Archaeology Channel (TAC) is a streaming media website which is brought by Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI).

“ALI is a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing and bringing attention to the human cultural heritage, by using media in the most efficient and effective ways possible.”

“The mission of ALI is to develop ways to make archaeology more effective both in gathering important information about past human lifeways and in delivering that information to the public and the profession.”

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the event will be held on line on May 13-17.

The commercial manager of Documentary and Experimental Film Center Bahman Nouraie is member of the festival jury.

Some 26 documentaries from different countries will compete in the festival.

The Veresk Bridge is regarded as the most significant national railway bridge in Iran but the question is whether this bridge can be used for passenger as well as freight trains, the synopsis of the documentary ‘Vars’ reads.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish