Lavrov deplores US not easing sanctions on Iran despite pandemic

Speaking in a roundtable in The Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Tuesday, Lavrov said US sanctions are unilateral and illegal and have imposed heavy losses on people in some countries.

He added that these limitations block buying anti-coronavirus equipment by Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Lavrov noted that coronavirus which was a difficult test for all countries and international organizations should encourage us to think about events in the world and about the way we live and establish peace, stability and security in the world.

He underlined the need for a collective approach to maintain international peace.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that her country believes that the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran which have killed over 5,000 Iranians has roots in the US unilateral sanctions.

