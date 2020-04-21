Tehran Symphony Orchestra invites world musicians for online performance

After online performance of Iran's National Orchestra, Roudaki Foundation has put the performance of Tehran Symphony Orchestra on agenda.

Head of public relations office of Roudaki Foundation Omid Seddigh told IRNA that the invitation is for performing Beethoven’s 9th that will be broadcast in virtual space.

The peace will be led by Italian conductor Paolo Olmi, Seddig said.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Iran cancelled all the concerts to stop the spread of the virus. Hence, many Iranian artists started to perform online.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that a total of 84,802 have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, from whom 5,297 have lost their lives to the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,297 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 88 people died due to the deadly virus, Jahanpour said.

He added that 3,357 cases are in critical condition and 60,965 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from medical centers.

