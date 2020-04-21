Apr 21, 2020, 4:32 PM
Iranian short film to be screened in Rome

Sanandaj, April 21, IRNA – Iranian short film ‘Life Gone with the Wind’ directed by Siavash Saaed Panah and Omid Gharibi will be screened by the International Festival of Pathological Films in Rome.

The event is aimed at presenting short films and features about pathology of ethnic groups and people around the world and also about solution for preventing social and family harms.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, the festival will be held online.

The International Festival of Pathological Films will be underway until April 26.

‘Life Gone with the Wind’ narrates the story of an old woman who remembers het bitter childhood memories by seeing a kite.

The Iranian short film had earlier won award in Roshd International Film Festival.

