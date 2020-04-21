Iranian short film to be screened in Rome

The event is aimed at presenting short films and features about pathology of ethnic groups and people around the world and also about solution for preventing social and family harms.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, the festival will be held online.

The International Festival of Pathological Films will be underway until April 26.

‘Life Gone with the Wind’ narrates the story of an old woman who remembers het bitter childhood memories by seeing a kite.

The Iranian short film had earlier won award in Roshd International Film Festival.

