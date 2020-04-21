Iraq Sunni cleric: US sanctions violate ethical values

Abdul Qadir Al-Alusi, Chairman of Al-Rebat Al-Mohammadi Scholars Council, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA in Baghdad.

US sanctions on Iran are unfair, the senior cleric said, stressing that the US imposed the sanctions in total disregard of Human Rights.



US officials' disregard for the current critical situation in world and in Iran after the deadly coronavirus pandemic removed Washington's mask of deception and proved that it is just a sham advocate of the human rights.

In related developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on March 26 at the G20 summit for relief of sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic which have infected more than 2,480,000 across the world and killed over 170,000 worldwide, over 5,200 in Iran.

Iranian officials have already said that the US sanctions are against humanity and pose dangerous threats to the health situation of the entire international community.

At his remarks, the Iraqi cleric called on the United Nations and the Governments not to take heed of the US sanctions and take measure that would lead to lifting of US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

