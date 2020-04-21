Foreign Ministry to address railway problems with neighbors

Iranian Foreign Ministry representative in northwestern Iran Akbar Isazadeh said that the ministry will regulate operation of railway interrupted by lockdown and seal-off of the borders.

Isazadeh added that Foreign Ministry was in continuous talks with several neighboring countries to solve the issues arising from the lockdown and they sealed off borders with other nations.

Azarbaijan province railway official Shapour Arsalani said in the same meeting that the neighboring countries closed their borders and therefore, the bulk of transportation has been placed on the rail system.

The limitations caused by the pandemic necessitates extension of rail links with neighboring countries that needs, in turn, diplomatic talks to update agreements and protocols in this regard, Arsalani added.

