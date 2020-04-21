Iranian films to compete in Poland & UK film festivals

“Her Shoes” made by Ahmad Seyyed-Keshmiri, which is about a little girl named Mahboubeh, is to be screened at KINOLUB International Fim Festival in Poland.

Screening KINOLUB was scheduled for June but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it was postponed until October 2021.

Animations “Grounded” by Hassan Dehghanian and “Not Winter” by Hassan Moukhtari are to be shown at the first edition of C-19 Film Festival in United Kingdom. The award ceremony of the festival will be held in London on 11 October 2020.

