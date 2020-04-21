Almost centenarian citizen defeats deadly COVID-19 in Iran

The elderly who lives in Borujerd County of Iran’s Lorestan Province was discharged from Ayatollah Borujerdi hospital.

Previously, a 106-year-old patient from Qom, a 98-year-old lady from Mashad, a 97-year-old woman from Qom, an 89-year-old woman from Dezful as well as an 85-year-old woman from north of Iran have overcome the disease.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

