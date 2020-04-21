Iranian short film selected for US festival

Speaking to IRNA, Nader Saadatifard said the festival is a celebration of significant cultural relations, differences and diversities.

The festival is trying to train people with regard to deaf society’s culture, he added.

He noted that the 'A Trivial Thing' had earlier been screened in Parvaz Festival, Tassvir Festival, Pasargad Short Film Festival, the 4th International Film Festival of India, Five Continents International Film Festival, Mexico International Film Festival, UK Film Festival, Brazil International Film Festival and the 4th Venice International Film Festival.

St. Louis International Film Festival was supposed to be held in September but thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus it will be held online.

According to its official website, SLIFF is a regional, internationally themed film event dedicated to exploring cross-cultural understanding through the art of the cinema. Its mission is to enhance cultural diversity by bringing American independent productions, horizon-expanding international films and high-quality studio films to audiences before their commercial release.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish