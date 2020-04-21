Iraq keen on joint venture investment with Iran to produce pharmaceuticals

Allawi made the remarks in a meeting held in Baghdad with Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

The Iraqi minister called on the Iranian companies to participate in the joint venture investment in pharmaceutical products.

The two sides reviewed ways to cooperate on health and environment.

The two officials further discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impacts on economic cooperation and cross-border trade.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 2,480,000 people across the world, killing more than 170,000 people; while in Iran the number of dead is over 5,100 and in Iraq is 82.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish