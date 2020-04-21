Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 21

** KAYHAN INTERATIONAL

- Gen. Soleimani’s anti-terror role unrivalled

Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday to discuss regional developments in light of the novel coronavirus.

- UNICEF seeks more aid for Middle East children at risk of virus

The United Nations children’s agency has appealed for an additional $92.4m to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East and North Africa, parts of which are conflict-ridden and home to the highest number of children in need.

- Iran’s Sardar Azmoun linked with Arsenal

Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun has been linked with a move to Arsenal

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Aqamiri institute to raise funds for healthcare staff, patients battling COVID-19

The Aqamiri Illumination Art Institute has launched a campaign to raise funds for the healthcare staff and patients battling with the COVID-19 in the country.

- Takhti is my role model: Komeil Ghasemi

Olympic gold medal winner Komeil Ghasemi says Iran’s legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti is his role model.

- Iran won’t change policy in backing resistance front: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday refuted the speculation that Iran will change its policy of supporting the resistance front and fighting terrorism after the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Survey: Coronavirus reduces income of over 50% of Iranians

The outbreak of coronavirus has lowered the income of more than half of the Iranians, the latest opinion poll conducted by the Iranian Students Polling Agency nationwide between April 12 and 15 reveals.

- Time for IMF to act now

Iran’s central bank governor has again called on the International Monetary Fund to resist US pressure and approve its application for financing to help bridge a 10 billion-euro ($10.9 billion) deficit as the country’s sanctions-hit economy struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

- Customs revenues surpass $1b in fiscal 2019-20

Customs revenues reached 160 trillion rials (over $1 billion) in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20) just as it was projected in the budget law, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

