Apr 21, 2020, 12:31 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83758646
1 Persons

Tags

Iran will not leave friends alone in hard days: Official

Iran will not leave friends alone in hard days: Official

Tehran, April 20, IRNA -- Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Monday that Iran will not leave its friends alone in hard times, as the quality of friendships becomes clear on difficult days.

In a note in his Instagram late on Monday, he added that today has been named after the great Iranian poet Sa'adi Shirazi. Today, the world is more in need of his lofty ideas and teachings, at a time when bullying powers are engaged in sanctions and piracy.

Iranians still believe in the ideal world portrayed by Sa'adi, who centuries ago said that human beings are organs of a single body.

Vaezi further noted that today President Rouhani during phone talks with Azeri, Kuwaiti and Italian leaders voiced Iran's readiness for aiding the countries in fighting coronavirus.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 2 =