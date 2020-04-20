Iran will not leave friends alone in hard days: Official

In a note in his Instagram late on Monday, he added that today has been named after the great Iranian poet Sa'adi Shirazi. Today, the world is more in need of his lofty ideas and teachings, at a time when bullying powers are engaged in sanctions and piracy.

Iranians still believe in the ideal world portrayed by Sa'adi, who centuries ago said that human beings are organs of a single body.

Vaezi further noted that today President Rouhani during phone talks with Azeri, Kuwaiti and Italian leaders voiced Iran's readiness for aiding the countries in fighting coronavirus.

