Pres. Rouhani expresses solidarity with Italian people in anti-coronavirus combat

"The countries will not be able to leave behind the crisis without working together," he said, adding that the virus can be curbed with exchanging experiences and collaboration.

Contending that protecting public lives is more important than any other thing, he said that under the current situation, US pressures on the Iranian people is more inhuman that any other time and their continuation is a barbaric crime against a great nation and runs counter to all the human principles and international regulations.

Rouhani also slammed US opposition to International Monetary Fund's loan payment to Iran, saying that European states, especially Italy to take necessary action against violating rules in the hard times.

Italy has always enjoyed a special status in Iran's foreign policy, he said, hoping that it would invite EU to fully comply with the JCPOA.

For his part, Italian premier expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people, saying, "Your problems are fully understandable for us, as we are experiencing a common problem, and we welcomed exchanging experiences in fighting coronavirus."

Stressing the need for deepening bilateral relations, he said that his country is ready for cooperation with Iran on JCPOA and EU financial mechanism.

Conte highlighted constructive role of Iran in establishing peace and stability in the region and countering terrorism, saying that every opportunity should be seized for solving regional issues and ensuring security.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish