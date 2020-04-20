Iranian diplomat discusses regional developments with Afghan officials

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian reviewed latest political developments in the country, peace process and issues of mutual interest during separate meetings with Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan president, Leader of Afghan Jamiat-e Islami Salahuddin Rabbani and Leader of the Islamic Dawah Organization of Afghanistan Abdul Rasul Sayyaf.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ingrid Hayden on Monday, Taherian shared views on current developments in Afghanistan and its peace process and stressed the need for strengthening role of the UN in Afghan affairs.

On Sunday, he held talks on bilateral relations and the two countries' methods for fighting coronavirus with President Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and supervisor of Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish