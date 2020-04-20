FM Zarif outlines Iran’s counterterrorism efforts

“Our regional peace & counterterrorism efforts: Today I met w/Pres. Assad & FM of Syria ahead of Astana ministerial video conference,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

“Re Afghanistan, our Special Rep has met with all sides in Kabul in past days. On Yemen, our Special Rep working with UN & Yemenis to end suffering,” he added.

Zarif held separate meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Deputy Prime minister and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem on Monday.

During his meeting with President Assad, Zarif referred to UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pederson’s phone call on Sunday and the consultations that are to be held in the near future between Iran, Turkey, and Russia, as the three guarantors of Astana Talks.

He discussed the latest developments of Syria, including the committee of the constitution, Idlib, and political process with the Syrian president.

