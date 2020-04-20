Sa'adi masterpieces transcended borders of race, ethnicity and language: Ambassador

Rashid Hassanpour described two great works of Sa'adi, 'Golestan' and 'Boustan', as great sources of ethics and humanity rooted in the lofty humanitarian and Islamic values, saying that that the well-known Persian-speaking poet has become global and eternal in the wake of his big ideas and teachings.

He also hailed the lyric poems of this prominent poet in 'Bustan' and his sweet and words in 'Golestan', saying that Sa'adi has always been a source of inspiration for all the generations.

"This year, Sa'adi's birthday coincides the Easter of the Christians, and I take this opportunity to congratulate all the followers of this great religion, especially the honorable and good people of Serbia," Rashidpour said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish