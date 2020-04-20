Gov’t Spox: Iran not to talk with US when still under sanctions

One who takes advantage of assassination and threatening to achieve his goal is pursuing a kind of weakness in diplomacy by promoting blamegame, Rabiei said addressing Monday press briefing.

He described Iran as a peace-seeker, saying that it will not accept bullying and will not be forced to talk especially is such a hard situation as coronavirus.

Referring to recent remarks by the US president with regard to Tehran’s tendency to negotiate with Washington, he said it is Trump’s personal comment because as Iran has always said White House officials make no difference for us.

Of course, Trump promotes blamegame with regard to his problems and his misunderstanding about regional developments and even those inside the United States and is pursuing his internal accusations.

Such remarks are considered as excuses for covering up his administration’s failure to motivate constructive diplomacy, Rabiei noted.

Iranian government is following marked principles which are based on mutual respect to multilateralism and resistance against bullying, he added.

He stressed that all should be committed to international regulations.

He further reiterated that we will hold no talks with any US president no matter democrat or republican who wants to continue US’ defeated policies, humiliates us and continue sanctions and terror.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei referred to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s ongoing trip to Damascus, saying the visit is aimed at maintaining regional consultations to ensure continuation of peace process and ending regional conflicts since the region cannot stand fighting coronavirus and regional conflicts simultaneously so only people will get damaged.

We have always expressed readiness to end all wars and fighting COVID19 has nothing to do with local and regional conflicts, he said.

He wished for other regional countries and neighbors of Syria to follow this path, saying all should help escape coronavirus.

He went on to say that impact of sanctions has fighting coronavirus more complicated and difficult.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish