Iranian director attends Real Time Film Fest with three artworks

The three movies have advanced to the semi-final stage.

The event will be held in the presence of France, Japan, India, Poland, the Netherlands, and Russia in Lagos.

The three Iranian movies have been selected to attend the final stage from among 6,700 works.

The vision of the festival, according to organizers, is to build a truly internationally accessible film festival in Africa, the official website of the festival reported.

“Apart from featuring free master classes by industry giants, discussion panels, short films and animations that showcase Africa’s diverse culture, the festival also served as an avenue to celebrate Nigeria's veteran filmmakers with awards."

“Students, aspiring filmmakers, enthusiasts and actors were presented with the opportunity to acquire skills in directing, cinematography, lighting design and acting from some of the industry's best hands."

‘Tosoa’ which talks about mourning for Imam Hossein (AS) had earlier been screened in London Lift-Off Film Festival (2019), London Filmmaker Festival (2019), Al-Nahj International Film Festival (2020) and Spanish festival.

The movies ‘2’ narrates the story of love between kids and had earlier been screened in San Mauro International Film Festival (2018) Italy.

‘Background’ which has been made by experimental technic screens some ambiguous pictures about people's daily life.

It had earlier participated in Lift-Off Global Network (2019) and London Filmmaker Festival (2019).

