Apr 20, 2020, 2:40 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83758043
1 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 kills 91 more in Iran

Official: COVID-19 kills 91 more in Iran

Tehran, April 20, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 59,273 people out of a total of 83,505 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 5,209 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,294 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 91 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,389 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 353,012 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =