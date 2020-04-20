Official: 95% of South Pars field basic repair materialized

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Baghban said one of the achievements made by the refinery was to reduce the time of fundamental repairs by 2%.

He also referred to upgrading the propane compressor control system which will prevent the compressor stoppage to a large extent.

Improving the steam turbine control system, upgrading the propane compressor control system, and modifying the refinery's lightning arrester have been very effective in increasing the refinery's reliability and achieving this indicator.

The managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company Mohammad Meshkinfam said the offshore part of Phase 11, and six platforms of phases 13, 14, 22, 23, and 24 were installed in the last Iranian year (ended March 19, 2020), four of which have been operationalized.

Pars Oil and Gas Company has currently 17 projects in progress and 22 more will be added this year, he said.

