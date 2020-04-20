Sa’adi Shirazi ancient poet, modern diplomat

Sa’adi can undoubtedly be named as the greatest diplomat in all eras whose fame will remain in the history thanks to its moral foundations and applied philosophy

His “All human beings are members of a whole” indicates the depth of Sa’adi moral philosophy so it has been mentioned by politicians several times.

For example, former US President Barack Obama used Sa’adi’s poem in his message of Nowruz addressing Iran.

Recently, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez extended the quarantine period in his country using Sa’adi’s poem.

April 21 is named as the day of Sa’adi since he started writing Golestan.

Earlier, Head of Sa'adi Foundation Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said Sa’adi's prominence is not only due to his poetic talent and eloquence, but also thanks to the intelligence and wisdom that has emerged in writing of Golestan.

In writing this book, Sa’adi has used such expertise and artistic view that he has made it desirable and popular for all tastes and ages, he noted.

