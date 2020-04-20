Iran to loan small, medium businesses to protect national production

The remaining of the loan will be allocated to those who receive money from the government based on the targeted subsidy plan, Abdolnasser Hemmati said through a post on Instagram.

He rejected any concerns over the misuse of that loan.

CBI is planned to guarantee the continuation of production activities in the country [as Iran is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic these days while it is under the US sanctions and has not had access to the medical equipment due to the bans], Hemmati noted.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 2,400,000 people across the world, killing more than 165,000 people; while in Iran the number of dead is over 5,100.

1483**2050

