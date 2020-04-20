Apr 20, 2020, 10:14 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83757478
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian artist puts his works for sale at auction to help COVID-19 affected communities

Iranian artist puts his works for sale at auction to help COVID-19 affected communities

Tehran, April 20, IRNA – Amir-Houshang Aghamiri, a veteran Iranian artist, has launched a campaign to show support for the health workers and those infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues in the country.

Aghamiri said that he will put his visual artworks on sale at an auction during the holy month of Ramadan.

The income of this auction will be donated to COVID-19 patients and the health workers who have put themselves at risk to save the lives of the people, he said.

Aghamiri said he had secretly supported charitable institutions in the past to help free the prisoners and recover the patients, but this time he decided to announce his campaign openly as a culture-making gesture.

The coronavirus taught us how short life is and having the chance to help others is the most valuable human asset, he said.

He wished for a better future to come, urging the people to join forces to rebuild a fairer world.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 5 =