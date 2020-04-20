Iranian artist puts his works for sale at auction to help COVID-19 affected communities

Aghamiri said that he will put his visual artworks on sale at an auction during the holy month of Ramadan.

The income of this auction will be donated to COVID-19 patients and the health workers who have put themselves at risk to save the lives of the people, he said.

Aghamiri said he had secretly supported charitable institutions in the past to help free the prisoners and recover the patients, but this time he decided to announce his campaign openly as a culture-making gesture.

The coronavirus taught us how short life is and having the chance to help others is the most valuable human asset, he said.

He wished for a better future to come, urging the people to join forces to rebuild a fairer world.

