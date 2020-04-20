Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Mousavi: Iranian expats’ humanitarian aid conveys solidarity message in times of trouble

Undoubtedly, delivery of humanitarian aid by Iranian expatriates to their homeland in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak has been very valuable, conveying the message of solidarity in times of trouble, said the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

- Iran: US seeks to hide 'economic terrorism' with arms embargo call

Iran’s UN envoy said on Sunday a recent US call on the world body to extend an arms embargo on Tehran is yet another attempt by Washington to divert attention from its economic terrorism.

- Rouhani: Screening of population for coronavirus expanded

President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday Iran has begun taking new measures to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms in a bid to rein in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC warns U.S. against any miscalculation

Iran will give a decisive response to any mistake by the United States in the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

- Saudis continue strikes on Yemen despite ceasefire

The Saudi-led coalition is still carrying out airstrikes in a number of Yemeni provinces despite its claim of a ceasefire to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

- Mancini hopeful football can return to boost Italy

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini hopes football in the country can return as soon as possible.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- Posters represent Gulistan’s appeal for Imam Khomeini

An online exhibition, which will open on Monday to mark Sadi Day, is scheduled to display posters representing the interest of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in the Gulistan, the masterpiece of the Persian poet Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi.

- IRGC Navy advises U.S. to avoid adventurism in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a statement on Sunday saying Iran will respond firmly to any miscalculation of the United States, advising Washington to avoid any adventurism in Persian Gulf.

- Annual steel products export by major producers rises 27%

Iran’s export of steel products in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) rose 27 percent compared to its preceding year, IRNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Imports of essential goods rise 17% to $15.5 billion

The imported essential commodities included wheat, sugar, corn, rubber, barley, processed tea, rice, seeds, red meat, soybeans, pulses, paper, chemical fertilizers and industrial machinery

- US push for violation of int’l law against Iran will fail

The United States is asking the United Nations Security Council to violate international law by extending an arms embargo on Iran, but its illegitimate request will fail to secure approval, Iran’s envoy to the UN said.

- TSE extend 9-day rally

After solid gains a session earlier, Tehran stocks staged another rally on Sunday and climbed 3.18% to extend a nine-day winning streak.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish