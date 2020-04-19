Apr 19, 2020, 11:23 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83757194
1 Persons

Tags

Guangzhou 2nd medical shipment delivered to NW Iran

Guangzhou 2nd medical shipment delivered to NW Iran

Orumiyeh, April 19, IRNA – Governor of West Azarbaijan said the second medical consignment of Iran consulate in Guangzhou, including three-layer and advanced masks, thermometers, isolation gowns and glasses was delivered to Orumiyeh University of Medical Sciences.

Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari appreciated the efforts made by Iranian Foreign Ministry in reinforcing health diplomacy in difficult situation of coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to donating 204,000 three-layer masks, Iranian consulate in its second shipment sent 30,000 advanced masks, thousands of thermometers, glasses and isolation gowns, he added.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID-19 and people of China helped 4 billion Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people's memorable act, the Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

Head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that some 57,023 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far from a total of 82,211 people infected with the pandemic from whom 5,118 people have died due to the virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 10 =