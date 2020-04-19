Iranian official confers with Afghan officials

During separate meetings with President Ashrag Ghani, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and supervisor of Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard reviewed bilateral relations and the two countries' methods for fighting coronavirus.

Iran-Afghanistan relations have been growing over the past two decades and Iranian officials have always supported Iran's relations with Afghan government and people.

Last Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2020), Afghanistan had the largest imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran has become its largest trading partner.

