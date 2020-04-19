Iraqi MP calls for international campaign for removal of US sanctions on Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Arab described coronavirus as a threat against all nations, saying due to cruel sanctions against Iran, this threat is more.

Thanks to its bitter experience of 13-year-old economic blockade, Iraqi nation is against any economic siege against other nations like Iran, he added.

Arab noted that humanitarian feelings and emotions should motivate governments and nations to stand against coronavirus.

He urged governments and nations who are claimant of progress and civilization to put into practice their claim with regard to Iranian nation who are exposed to US cruel sanctions.

Iraqi MP called for easing political disputes in favor of confronting coronavirus.

Referring to Iran’s positive position with regard to defending Iraqi nation, Arab said it is time to stand by Iran in this sensitive era to appreciate Iran’s amity with Iraq.

