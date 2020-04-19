Iran unveils two air defense systems

Congratulating the National Army Day, April 17, Major General Abdorrahim Mousavi said in the ceremony to unveil Moragheb and Khalij-e Fars (Persian Gulf) that the air defense systems that the progress has sped up as per Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei’s idea to form an independent force in the Army and other military forces.

General Mousavi said it has passed about one year since the force was formed and it is adding to the defense power of the country day by day.

Thanking the military personnel that have provided such a progress with their round-the-clock efforts, Mousavi hoped that the force will be able to take further steps.

He added that the air defense systems of the country is ready to take powerful actions against any adventurism.

