Iran has no shortage of gowns & protective items for medical treatment of COVID-19

Speaking during a video press conference, Shanehsaz said that Iran will be not only able to meet its needs for protective items in the near future, but will have the capacity to export such items to foreign countries as well.

He said that Iran's capacity of alcohol and disinfectants production used to be nearly 180,000 liters a day, while it has now grown to over 400,000 liters a day.

The official also said that there is no shortage in production of sanitizing gels.

Noting that the country is currently producing nearly 40,000 gowns a day, Shanehsaz said that the quality of Iran-made texture used for producing gowns is much higher than the foreign ones.

He said that Iran's production capacity of three-layer face masks has now become 25-fold compared to pre-coronavirus disease times.

The official expressed hope that Iran will be producing some 5 million three-layer face masks a day by the next month.

