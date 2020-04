International Film Festival of Huesca, which is under approval of Oscar, will be held on June 12-20.

Zamiri, 43, a member of Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA)- made his first film in 1998.

Earlier, "Inhale" was to be screened at Busan International Film Festival, but the event was called off due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

