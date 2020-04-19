Chinese professor: US sanctions led to Iran's determination to make progress

Noting that US selfish policies only strengthened the resolve of some nations, such as Iran, to stand on their own and do not overlook their need to progress, professor Wu Cheng in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that more and more US allies have recognized the essence of this country, so they are moving away from it. Today, people are not afraid of a powerful United States because American power is now declining.

Referring to US sanctions against Iran amid the fight against coronavirus pandemic, he said that China, South Korea, Iran, and other Asian countries have shown their superiority in the fight against coronavirus, and this has caused the world to once again focus on Asia. This epidemic has drawn attention of humanity to Asia.

Wu added that the disease has also pushed competition between China and the United States to a new level. Trump's policies are in fact a perverse policy. Other civilized countries, including China and Iran, are not in the process of compromise with the United States. They cannot reach a deal with the devil, so they can't downgrade their dignity on the level of the devil.

