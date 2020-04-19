FM Zarif to visit Damascus tomorrow

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Damascus tomorrow, Monday, to meet and talk with Syrian officials."

He further added, "During the one-day trip, Zarif will meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, as well as the latest political developments in Syria's fight against terrorism."

Iranian foreign minister visited Syria last April. During the visit, he met with senior Syrian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and developments in the region.

