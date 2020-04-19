Apr 19, 2020, 1:43 PM
FM Zarif to visit Damascus tomorrow

Tehran, April 19, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Damascus on Monday to exchange views with Syrian counterpart on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Damascus tomorrow, Monday, to meet and talk with Syrian officials."

He further added, "During the one-day trip, Zarif will meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, as well as the latest political developments in Syria's fight against terrorism."

Iranian foreign minister visited Syria last April. During the visit, he met with senior Syrian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and developments in the region.

