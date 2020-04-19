President Rouhani: New screening system kicks off in Iran

President Rouhani said that in this system if a person is diagnosed with coronavirus, all the people in touch with him will be examined too, adding that this positive step brings us closer to the conditions in which we can curb the disease completely.

Rouhani said that Sharif University has designed a application that can help classify people in a crowd. They all should have the application installed on their phone and turn on their Bluetooth. The application will classify them in three categories: Red (infected), Yellow (not-infected), and Purple (Recovered).

He added this can be useful for offices and crowds.

Thanking the people to have started low-risk occupations on April 11 and, in Tehran, on April 18, he said it is very important people followed the protocols.

The coronavirus issue is not finished yet or the protocols should be put aside, he said.

He also appreciated the medical staff of hospitals for their sustainable efforts to fight the epidemic, adding that the number of those admitted to hospital has decreased, as well as those in critical condition and the number of deaths are on downward trend.

The president said that coronavirus created difficult situation for the international community, adding that there are no country remained safe from plight of of the virus. The situation across the world is hard. Social and political life has been affected; and economy has been damaged as well. But the conditions in Iran is extra difficult due to two years of sanctions.

What’s more, it was difficult for people not ignore Nowouz, which is a national tradition. Other countries don’t have the tradition. Our life style made it harder to stay home; we have large crowds in happiness and sadness; we frequently visit our family members and relatives.

He thanked the government organizations that kept working even in the past two months and helped inaugurate the huge projects last week.

Regarding the sale of the Socials Security Investment Company, known by its Persian acronym Shasta, on Tehran Stock Exchange on Wednesday, he said the sale brought life to the market, adding that Shasta made two million investor more.

Mosques and other holy places will be kept closed until early June, which will be once again inspected then, he said, adding high-risk jobs should also be closed; takeouts can be open, but people should not sit in restaurants to eat. Seminars, conferences, cinemas, and concerts will be closed until further notice. Malls and markets should close at 6:00 p.m.

Regarding the freedom of prisoners, he said that the prisoners were to be on leave until the end of Faravardin (April 19). The ones, whose freedom has not caused any dangers, can stay home with their families until the end of Ordibehesht (May 20).

Touching the issue of education, he said schools and universities are indefinitely closed, for now, education goes on online, but PhD students can have their classes.

He added that those who enter Iran, including students, will be quarantined according to the protocols of the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education.

He urged the people in Tehran not to use public transportation – though movement of more cars has caused traffic jam on the streets.

