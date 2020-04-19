Iran-Azerbaijan border seal-off extended

The measure follows the decision made by the Special Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) of Azerbaijan that extends the quarantine period in the country for two weeks, it said.



Iranian Customs Administration added that movement of cargo trucks and transit of goods from Astara and Bileh-Savar border crossings to the mainland and trans-shipment via Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan and Eurasia are underway.



The Astara railway has expanded its activities at the same time as the completion of the infrastructure, and there is no disruption in the export as well as import of goods through this way to Azerbaijan, the Customs Administration said.

