Envoy: US attempted to distort UN Resolution 2231 on lifting arms embargo

“Yet another attempt by US to distract from its continued #EconomicTerrorism on the Iranian people: this time, US is calling on #UNSC to violate its very resolution 2231, and continue arms restrictions on Iran,” Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: “But US will not succeed in wooing others to violate int'l law.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday in a message urged the UN Security Council to extend the arm embargo on Iran to prevent starting a new arms race in the Middle East.

The UNSC arms sanctions against Iran were imposed in 2006-2007 aiming to stop arms sale to Iran and arms exports from Iran.

After signing Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), these sanctions were supposed to be lifted on October 18, 2020 after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified the peaceful nature of Iran nuclear program.

Resolution 2231 retains the arms embargo on Iran for five years after implementation and the sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program for eight years.

It also establishes a complete arms embargo on Iran, banning the sale of “battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, large calibre artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems” to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said earlier: Undisputed fact: US "diplomats" have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling sectarian violence, supporting narcotics cartels, bullying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators, butchers and terrorists, etc…

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish