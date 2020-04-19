Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Small businesses reopen in Tehran amid virus restrictions

Iran allowed small businesses in the capital and nearby towns to reopen Saturday after weeks of closure aimed at containing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

- Iran’s military acquires combat capable drones

Iran’s Armed Forces have acquired three drones, one of them with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday.

- Gov’t spokesman: Coronavirus reveals reality of US sanctions

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Saturday that coronavirus pandemic disclosed the reality of the US sanctions and removed the anti-terrorism mask off its face.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- HRW: Saudi mass trial of Palestinians, Jordanians raises concerns

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has announced that the mass trial of 68 Jordanians and Palestinians held by Saudi Arabia raises serious concerns about due process, amid charges of committing violations against the detainees.

- Leicester, West Ham, Everton interested in Sardar Azmoun

Leicester City has been linked with a move for the Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun this summer.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian bookstores resume activities on Saturday

Bookstores across Iran were allowed to resume activities from Saturday after a nearly two-month shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

- Stay at home and read a book: Morteza Mehrzad

Iran sitting volleyball player Morteza Mehrzad has urged people to "stay at home and save lives".

- TEDPIX posts biggest daily jump ever

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), registered its highest-ever jump on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Call for upholding health protocols

The Iranians government on Saturday again underlined the importance of social distancing to fight the coronavirus pandemic and asked the public to heed health guidelines in spite of the continuing drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

- Emergency programs in over 100 countries

The World Bank Group (WBG) is expected to launch health emergency programs in over 100 countries by the end of April to support the fight against COVID-19, with 64 already in operation, President David Malpass said Friday.

