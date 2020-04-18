Kuwaiti, Malaysian speakers voice solidarity with Iran over fighting coronavirus

Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim in a phone call with Larijani conveyed Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greeting to Larijani as well as his concern over his infection with the disease.

You are a valuable and influential figure in the region, he said, wishing Larijani full recovery on behalf of the Kuwaiti emir and people.

In another phone call, Malaysian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Arif Mohammad Yousuf also wished Larijani swift recovery and voiced the Malaysian parliament and people's solidarity with the Iranian Majlis and people in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He also hailed Larijani as an outstanding figure in Islamic world's parliaments.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish