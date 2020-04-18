Apr 19, 2020, 12:12 AM
Kuwaiti, Malaysian speakers voice solidarity with Iran over fighting coronavirus

Tehran, April 18, IRNA – Kuwaiti and Malaysian parliament speakers in separate phone talks with Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani reiterated their respective nations' solidarity with the Iranian people on fighting novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim in a phone call with Larijani conveyed Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greeting to Larijani as well as his concern over his infection with the disease.

You are a valuable and influential figure in the region, he said, wishing Larijani full recovery on behalf of the Kuwaiti emir and people.

In another phone call, Malaysian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Arif Mohammad Yousuf also wished Larijani swift recovery and voiced the Malaysian parliament and people's solidarity with the Iranian Majlis and people in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He also hailed Larijani as an outstanding figure in Islamic world's parliaments.

