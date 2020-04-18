Larijani stresses Iran, China strategic ties

He made the remarks in response to his Chinese counterpart Li Zhanshu's message sent for expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation over coronavirus outbreak.

"I received Your Excellency's cordial message when I was receiving medical treatment" he said, noting that the two countries which boast of rich culture and civilization play a crucial role in regional and international developments.

"Our common belief is that enhancement of friendly relations in various fields is one of the strategic principles of the two countries' foreign policies," Larijani said, noting that Majlis will support any move in line with strengthening the friendly strategic relations.

"I use the opportunity to congratulate your country's success on reining in coronavirus and creating an effective global model and appreciate China's humanitarian aid to Iran to prevent spread of the COVID-19," he said, noting that the supports played a major role in containing the disease.

At the end, Larijani wished him and esteemed representatives of the parliament, government and nation success and friendly country progress and prosperity.

