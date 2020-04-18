Iran to provide round clock trade transport services on Turkey border: Min

"We are currently producing enough necessary hygienic and treatment equipment and goods including testing kits and respiratory equipment and Iranian medical personnel enjoy good experience for treating coronavirus disease," he said.

Describing corona as a global pandemic, he hoped that the disease would turn into an opportunity for cooperation, solidarity, exchanging experience and coming closer of regional states.

Criticizing the US for continuing its unfair sanctions against Iran even amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rahmani-Fazli said that all the countries should cooperate in the fight against the pandemic.

Iranian minister also appreciated Turkey's good stances against sanctions and unilateralism of certain powers, particularly under the current conditions, he said.

He called for further efforts to ease trade and transportation between the two countries.

The hard conditions will pass but they are a test for recognizing real friends, he said, noting that Iran and Turkey have been good friends and neighbors and they will successfully pass the examination and their unity and friendship will further deepen.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, for his part, expressed pleasure over Iran's successes in reining in coronavirus, stressing the need for exchanging experience and cooperation between the two countries.

He also hoped that face-to-face meetings between the officials of the two countries' ministries would be held in near future.

