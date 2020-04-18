Official: Sa’adi eternal instructor of Persian Language

In his message, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel referred to April 21 which is named as day of Sa’adi since he started writing Golestan.

Sa’adi is undoubtedly is one of the most famous Iranian poet in the world.

It is enough to take a look at number of translations of Sa’adi works in different languages, especially Golestan and Bustan, and to pay attention to the antiquity and variety of these translations to prove this claim.

Sa’adi's prominence is not only due to his poetic talent and eloquence, but also thanks to the intelligence and wisdom that has emerged in writing of Golestan, Haddad-Adel added.

In writing this book, Sa’adi has used such an expertise and artistic view that he has made it desirable and popular for all tastes and ages, he noted.

Golestan is not just a literary book but a successful and attractive training book.

According to its official website, “Saadi Foundation not only identifies non-Iranians interested in learning Persian as its addressees and subjects of its activities, but also pursues teaching Persian to the Iranians residing abroad, especially the children and young adults of Iranian ancestry, born overseas and brought up in other countries.”

“The Saadi Foundation aims to eventually become the main resource and reference to anyone who is interested in learning Persian outside or inside Iran, as well as to all individuals and institutions who somehow deal with teaching the Persian language and literature across the world, from prestigious universities to small kindergartens.”

