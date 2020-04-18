US festival to host Iranian screenplay, short animation

'Like a Secret’ will be screened by Hollywood Screenings Film Festival which is slated to be held on April 18 online.

The festival will be held online due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to its official website, “Hollywood Screenings Film Festival is an international annual event held in Los Angeles CA. We screen local, national and international films.”

The screenplay had earlier participated in Rhode Island International Film Festival, Fiesta Mexicana Osaka and Florence Festival.

Filming process of the screenplay was also postponed thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Malakout will also be screened in DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF).

The DaVinci International Film Festival honors Creatives from around the world with quarterly qualifiers for their annual live showcase event, awarding tomorrows’ filmmakers and screenwriters with their prestigious Vitruvian Award™. Winning “Vitruvians” move on to the festivals’ next-level competition where their films are screened on a Hollywood Studio lot, according to DIFF official website.

