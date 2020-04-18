COVID-19 kills 73 more in Iran: Official

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,374 new cases of infection have been detected since Friday noon, adding that 80,868 people have been confirmed infected to the coronavirus disease so far in the country.

The official said that 55,987 Iranian COVID-19 patients have recovered and they have been discharged from hospital so far.

Jahanpour, however, noted that 3,513 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition being under intensive care.

He added that 330,137 COVID-19 tests have been given to people since the beginning of the outbreak.

Urging the people to keep staying at home, Jahanpour added that despite all the sanctions and animosities, Iran will continue to fight the virus.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish