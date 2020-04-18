Rouhani orders to prepare for middle-risk activities to resume

In a meeting with several committees of the National Ani-coronavirus Headquarters on Saturday, President Rouhani said that the state agencies were reporting relatively satisfying cooperation of people, business owners in particular, during the weeklong running of Smart Social Distancing plan, adding that this had caused coronavirus contagion to drop in some provinces and to become stabilized in others.

He urged the Iranians to continue to observe sanitation protocols and abide by health principles and ordered the Health Ministry and other related agencies to determine conditions for middle-risk activities to resume.

Stressing that reopening of educational institutions depends on the situation in the coming weeks, the President tasked the Health Ministry and Educational and Social Security Committee of the Anti-coronavirus Headquarters with evaluating the situation in accordance with the related standards.

He told the Health Ministry to categorize the provinces in terms of contagion situations based on globally accepted standards so that it can be used to produce separate health protocols in the coming week.

He said that he had tasked Health Ministry and Science and Technology Vice-Presidency with developing programs, applications, and test-kits in cooperation with knowledge-based companies to recognize those who have immunity against the virus to improve Smart Social Distancing plan.

Rouhani said that the Ministries of Health and Roads & Urban Development will develop protocols for necessary foreign travels to be carried out safely.

