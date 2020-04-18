Iran unveils six anti-COVID19 products

During the unveiling ceremony, Iran's Vice-President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari passed through the walkthrough disinfecting gate and his body temperature was also measures by the device.

Sattari said coronavirus statistics in Iran show good performance of technology and innovation in this field.

He added that Iranian knowledge-based companies and the human resources that are active in this field have had a timely and good performance.

Most of the products were made for fighting coronavirus.

The walkthrough disinfecting gate has the ability to measure body temperature and oxygen in the blood.

The ozone generator has also been unveiled which is able to disinfect the air and to produce ozone in an onsite mode.

Lack of need for chemicals, replacement of hospital autoclaves, and not leaving a stain on the equipment, surfaces, and clothing are other characteristics of the device.

Shield nano, molecular coronavirus test kits and an application for food, safety, and coronavirus were also unveiled.

