Iranians' innovation registered at USPTO

Students and professors who could register such an international success were from chemical and oil and gas faculties at the University of Science and Technology, according to University report.

They, after about ten years of research, could successfully present a new catalyst for the desulfurization of liquid hydrocarbon fuel.

The University of Science and Technology founded in 1929 in Tehran introduces itself as one of the foremost technical schools in the country.

The university is home to 13 faculties offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in a range of engineering-based subjects as well as maths and physics. In 1995 UST was awarded Iran’s first PhDs in Materials, according to University website.

