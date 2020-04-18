3 Iranian short movies in three American festivals

Two Iranian short films, 'A Little incident' by Seyed Morteza Sabze Ghaba and 'Waterproof', directed by Davood Rezaei, along with a short animation of the kingdom, directed by Farnoush Abedi, will compete in various American festivals.

The short film 'A Little Incident' made its way to the competition section of the Fourth International Film Festival '1904 DEAF'.

Fourth International Film Festival '1904 DEAF' is a cinematic celebration of the diversity, differences and similarities of culture, which seeks to educate and educate the people of the world about the culture of the deaf community by showing and screening films on deaf and hard of hearing people.

Davood Rezaei's waterproof short film will be screened on behalf of Iran at the 53rd Humboldt Int'l Film Festival in the United States.

As the oldest film festival run by students, the festival looks at them from an artistic perspective, as well as communicating and expressing individual and social problems. During this period, after judging thousands of works submitted, nearly 169 works were selected and then about 30 works, including waterproof, were selected for release.

The short animation of the Kingdom, directed by Farnoush Abedi, was accepted in the 50th US Film Festival in Dallas. This film is a production of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema.

The US International Film Festival is a 50-day event with side events such as a children's film festival, special screenings, celebrations and workshops throughout the year.

